Delhi Hit & Run: Scooter Rammed By car, Drags Biker For 350 M, Pillion Rider Killed

In another hit-and-run incident in the national capital, a car crashed into a scooty and dragged the rider on the bonnet of the vehicle for nearly 350 meters in Delhi’s Keshav Puram on January 27 at around 2:57 a.m. According to reports, one rider died on the spot and the pillion rider succumbed to injuries.

A total of five occupants of the car were arrested in connection with the incident with the Delhi police registering case under non-bailable sections.

#UPDATE | The second person, who was riding pillion on the scooty that was hit by a car and dragged for a few metres, died. The incident occurred in Keshav Puram, Delhi on the night of 26th January.



The two victims were reportedly coming back from their manufacturing factory via their two wheeler at the Prerna chowk at Keshav Puram where they were hit by a Tata Zest car.

Accused in inebriated condition

According to reports, the accused were returning from a marriage function in an inebriated condition. The ASI and SI who were in the PCR vans in the area saw the whole incident and immediately took action and tried to stop the Tata Zest car which was about to flee the scene.

"During patrolling b/w Prerna Chowk & Kanhaiya Nagar late at night on Jan 26, PCR van noticed that a car hit a scooty due to which the person on the pillion fell to the ground & the rider's head got stuck b/w the car's windshield & the bonnet: Usha Rangnani," said DCP North West.

The accused have been identified as Parveen, Diviansh Puri, Om Bhardwaj (19), Harsh Mudgal (19) and Devansh (19). Investigation revealed that all the accused persons were students and they were loitering around after attending a wedding function. In fact, during their medical examination, it was opined that all accused were under the influence of alcohol.

Rangrani further said, "We have arrested five people. During the course of the investigation, we also came to know that the number plate of the car in which they were travelling was distorted. While there was no number plate on the front end of the car, the one at the rear end was covered. Further investigation is underway."