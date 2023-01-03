Delhi Hit-and-run Victim Booked A Hotel Room With The Second Girl Seen In CCTV: Sources

Back-to-back sensational details are unfolding after Delhi police intensified the Kanjhawala accident probe. In the latest development, it has come to light that the 20-year-old deceased victim along with her friend had booked a hotel. It is pertinent to note that this is the same friend who was spotted in the CCTV footage as the pillion rider moments before the accident.

'Deceased victim & friend booked hotel room': Delhi police

As per the Delhi police sources, the victim and her friend identified as Nidhi had booked a hotel room, the same place where both were captured on CCTV. After the interrogation, the receptionist told the police that both the girls were asked to leave the premises as they were fighting.

Also, a few men had come to meet the girls who were staying in different rooms. However, it is not clear if the men were the same accused who have been detained.

"The girls had booked the room and some 5 to 6 men also joined them. Both the girls then started fighting and abusing each other. People around them including our manager tried stopping them. Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty. It's not clear that someone joined them in that room," the hotel staff told Delhi police.

#BREAKING | Delhi hit and run: Men seen talking to victim in the CCTV footage detained by Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the police have detained some boys for questioning who were seen with the girls at a hotel. The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl. The cops have taken the CCTV footage of the hotel and recorded the statement of the second girl.

#BREAKING | Delhi hit and run: Statement of second girl (victim's friend) is being recorded by Delhi Police.



'Accused confessed of being drunk': Delhi police

The Delhi police revealed that during the custodial interrogation, the accused confessed that they were drunk when the accident took place. As per sources, the accused who was driving the car admitted that he felt something was stuck beneath the car but others encouraged him to keep driving.

Five men have been arrested in connection with a 20-year-old girl who died after getting entangled in the wheels of a car due to which she was dragged for 10 km in outer Delhi's Khanjawala area. The accused identified as -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27)-- are currently under 3-day police custody.