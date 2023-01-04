Delhi Hit & Run Victim Did Not Consume Alcohol Before Incident, Post-mortem Report Reveals

A day after Delhi hit-and-run case victim's friend Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an 'inebriated' state while the accident took place, Republic TV on Wednesday accessed the post-mortem report of the victim. According to the report, it has been learnt that the claim made by the victim's friend and the eyewitness in the case was false as Anjali was not under the influence of Alcohol.

Apart from this, it was also revealed that shock and haemorrhage caused due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs were also the reason behind the victim's death. The report also clearly mentioned that there was no injury suggestive of sexual assault and all the injuries were caused due to blunt force due to vehicular accident and extreme dragging.

Nidhi's shocking revealations

Revealing shocking details in the Delhi hit-and-run case, victim's friend and the eywitness in the case Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an 'inebriated' state when the accident took place in the early hours of the January 1, 2023. She further alleged that the accused knew that the girl was under the vehicle but they dragged her.

Speaking to the media, Anjali's friend Nidhi elaborated on the incident and said, "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. It is the fault of the girl. I had told her to let me drive telling her that she was drunk but she opposed it. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it."

Notably, the terrifying incident took place when Anjali (20) was driving her scooty was hit by a car in early hours on Sunday, New Year, in the Sulatanpuri area of the national capital. After Anjali was hit by the car, she collided with the car and was dragged for over 12 kilometres. Following this, the five accused have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. They are presently under police custody.