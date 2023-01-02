Delhi Hit-and-run Victim's Kin Claims Police Trying To Save Accused Due To Political Links

The horrific Delhi hit-and-run case has sent shockwaves to the nation wherein a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter collided with a car and she was dragged for a considerable distance.

Family alleges political connection, police cover-up

Alleging foul play, the family of the deceased girl has stated this is not an accident but a planned murder. The family has further claimed that the Delhi police are trying to save the accused because of the political links. As per the victim's kin, one of five accused identified as Manoj Mittal is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri area is also a BJP leader and therefore he is being shielded.

Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to the woman's family members, Anil Lamba (Uncle) said, "Police are trying to portray this as an accident. I feel that this is not an accident. It was a small car, how come they didn't realise that a woman is being dragged for several kilometers? Something bad has happened with our girl and they are trying to frame it as an accident. Manoj Mittal has bribed the policemen. She was the only earning member in the family".

Another uncle of the woman told Republic, this is a clear murder and police are trying to cover up by making it a Hit and run case".

Woman dragged for kilometres

Delhi Police said a woman died in a hit-and-run accident in Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Saturday. The woman's clothes were ripped off after she was dragged. The woman used to work at events, the victim's mother told ANI, adding, "My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying she will return."

"I called her at 9 pm to bring vegetables while returning home. She told me that she'll return by 10-11 pm. After that, I didn't receive her call and I took medicines and went off to sleep and don't know what happened in between," the deceased's mother said, adding that a call came regarding the incident the next morning.

Delhi police apprehended the car owner on the basis of the registered number of the car, said DCP Outer Delhi, Harendra K Singh. "During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooter but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," he said. The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the Delhi police in connection with the case.