Delhi Housing Scheme: Hardeep Puri Asserts 10 Lakh People Will Benefit From PM UDAY Yojana

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, on Wednesday launched a housing scheme that is expected to benefit around 10 lakh people.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday launched a housing scheme that is expected to benefit around 10 lakh people. Addressing the media, Hardeep Singh said, "There would be 10 lakh beneficiaries for those without homes. PM Uday for regularisation of unauthorised colonies will benefit about 50 lakh people. Of the 2 crore population, 1.35 crore people will benefit from our re-development plan". "People living in unauthorised colonies to get pucca houses", he added.

Master Plan 2041 is in final stages, says Hardeep Singh Puri

"Master Plan 2041, which is in the final stages, is going to be a visionary document to usher in a new era of development of Delhi. It will have policies for regeneration of existing colonies and development, greenfield development through Land Pooling and Green Development Area policy, and build modern infrastructure in Delhi", he said while talking about the Centre's master plan.

He continued, "Census 2011 showed Delhi's population as 1.6 crore. Now it is the most populous urban agglomeration in the world with around 2 crore citizens. Delhi's population in 2041 is going to be around 2.92 crore. Being the capital city of India, Delhi is like a dynamic growing organism. 'Sabka Vikas' in the city is being assured by ensuring urban development through various mechanisms", 

He also said, "Urban Transport is the backbone to city infrastructure, therefore, public transport connecting various parts of the city along with walkability and cycling provisions are the enabling provisions in the forthcoming Master Plan of Delhi 2041"

The BJP government is actively taking steps to improve the living conditions of jhuggi dwellers as per the guidelines of PMAY (Urban). In Delhi, there are 675 clusters, of which 376 clusters (comprising 1.72 lakh households) are on DDA and Central government lands, he added.

On the update of DDA survey, he said that a survey of 210 clusters has been completed, wherein application forms of the dwellers have been taken digitally. The survey work for the remaining 166 will begin after the MCD polls and will be completed by March 2023. 

