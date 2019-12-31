Delhi: Huge Consignment Of Country Liquor Seized At Kanjhawal Godown

A huge consignment of illicit country liquor was seized at Kanjhawala godown in Delhi on Tuesday. A vehicle carrying over 200 cartons on country liquor was being transported from a distillery in Haryana.

There was no DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) for the transport. The police have arrested the suppliers and a raid by the Delhi Excise on the apprehended liquor is underway.

As the New Year approaches, a heavy police force has been deployed in many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Haryana, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Police have also issued traffic guidelines and imposed various restrictions to avoid any mishaps on the New Year's evening.

CCTVs, breathalysers; Ahmedabad cops prepare for New Year festivities

Over a thousand CCTV cameras, ten Quick Response Teams (QRT), 85 PCR (police control room) vans and hundreds of uniformed and plain-clothes police personnel, including women, will keep a hawk-eye on New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

Social media is being tracked to stop rave parties from being organised and 300 breathalysers have been deployed to ensure liquor is not served anywhere as Gujarat is a dry state with prohibition in force.

"As part of the upcoming New Year celebrations, we have made preparations to maintain law and order. An anti-liquor campaign has been going on in the run up to the celebrations and social media is being monitored to track and prevent rave parties," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Vijay Patel said. "A 'she team' and 'anti-Romeo squad' each will be deployed in places where parties are being held to stop eve-teasing," he added.

"Some 1,000 cameras and videographers will monitor crowded places. CCTV cameras are in place which are being monitored from the control room. There are 10 QRTs and 85 PCR vans as well to keep watch on the celebrations," he informed. Apart from such measures, help kiosks and public address systems have been installed in crowded places to ensure missing children are reunited with parents.

