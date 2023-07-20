Delhi: Husband of pilot arrested for assaulting minor domestic help, judicial custody till August 2

Delhi court sent to judicial custody till August 2 the husband of a 33-year-old pilot arrested for allegedly assaulting their minor domestic help in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kratika Chaturvedi sent Kaushik Bagchi (36) to jail till August 2 after he was produced in court around 3 pm on Thursday.

His wife Poornima Bagchi, a pilot for a private airline, was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till August 2. Kaushik Bagchi is employed as a ground staff at another carrier.

The couple allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl working as a domestic help at their home. After the incident came to light on Wednesday, the couple was manhandled by a mob.

In a purported video, the couple could be seen being manhandled and beaten up by a mob. Some of the women were also seen slapping and pulling the hair of the accused woman, who was in her uniform.

A case was registered against the couple under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the Indian Penal Code, Child Labour Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the police said.