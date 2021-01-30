Delhi IED Blast: City Police Seeks Information Of Foreigners Entering National Capital

A day after the blast near Israel embassy, the Delhi police on Saturday have sought information from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office on people who came from Iran and other middle eastern countries in the last month. Details of those who are staying in hotels are currently being gathered. A special cell has also arrived at APJ Abdul Kalam road for collection of evidence. An FIR has been lodged in the case and further investigation is underway at the blast site. An alert has been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast and enhanced security measures have been put in place by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

READ | Israeli Officials May Visit India To Probe Blast Near Embassy; Bigger Explosion Suspected

Investigators have scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion. The cab landed two people at the spot and left. The special cell has contacted the cab driver and a blueprint of the suspects is being prepared.

Meanwhile, a team of Israeli officials is likely to visit India to investigate a minor bomb explosion at the national capital. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India.

READ | Police Recover Envelope Addressed To Israeli Embassy From Blast Site: Sources

Blast near Israel Embassy

On the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 5:05 PM on Friday causing a minor blast. While no injuries have been reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report on the incident and Shah has been briefed by Delhi Commissioner, NSA Ajit Doval, and top IB officials. Doval has taken stock of the situation while enhanced security measures have been put in place. The blast took place a few kilometers from Vijay Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of Republic Day celebrations.

READ | 'Full Confidence That India Will Ensure Safety Of Israelis': PM Netanyahu On Delhi Blast

READ | Delhi Blast: Jaishankar Dials Israel FM Gabi Ashkenazi, Assures Protection Of Diplomats