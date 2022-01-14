Delhi IED Defused, Another Bomb Blasts In Chhattisgarh Village; 1 SSB Jawan Injured

Amid mounting security concerns, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast rocked Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm near Patkalbeda village under the Rowghat police station area when a team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)’s 33rd battalion was out for railway line protection duty. Personnel of the SSB - identified as Surendra Kumar- has been reported injured in the incident.

"The injured jawan was evacuated from the spot and admitted to a hospital," a senior police official said. He is currently being treated at Antagarh Hospital. If required, he would be shifted to Raipur for better treatment.

IED located in Delhi's Ghazipur

Incidentally, the development comes on the same day when an IED was recovered from the Ghazipur Flower Market area of Delhi. At 10:30 AM, the Delhi Police received a call regarding the suspicious bag. Soon thereafter, Special Cell officials rushed to the site and called in the bomb detection and disposal team of the National Security Guard (NSG) along with the fire tender. The market was vacated and the area was cordoned off within minutes of learning about the bomb threat.

The NSG then carried out a controlled blast. In a statement released thereafter, the NSG confirmed that the samples of the IED have been collected. "The team will be submitting a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive soon," it said.

Notably, the Amritsar STF also recovered 5kg RDX from Attari's village Dhanoa Kala, this morning (January 14). The bomb was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the forces also recovered six rounds of AK 47 rifle, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a bag and a pouch.

In the backdrop of the incidents, security forces have reportedly issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. Sources aware of the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly.

The security forces, as per reports, suspect that terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan attacks/blasts at high-profit leaders, security forces campuses, crowded places/markets, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and vital installations.

Image: Republicworld