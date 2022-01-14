Delhi: 'IED Found In Ghazipur Flower Market Defused, Samples Collected', Confirms NSG

Two weeks ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a major security alert has come to the fore with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market area of the national capital on Friday. The National Security Guard (NSG) that had rushed to the site with its bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders after information of recovery in a statement confirmed that the IED has been defused and its samples have been collected.

"The team will be submitting a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive soon," the NSG said in a statement. 1.5 kg of explosives was recovered, as per sources.

Sequence of events:

At 10:30 AM, the Delhi Police received a call regarding the suspicious bag. Soon thereafter, Special Cell officials rushed to the site and called in along the bomb detection and disposal team of NSG along with the fire tender.

The market was vacated and the area was cordoned off within minutes of learning about the bomb threat.

The bag was also put into a Total Containment Vessel (TCV) via a Remote Operated Vehicle before the Bomb Disposal Squad of the NSG arrived.

The NSG carried out a controlled blast. Visuals from the scene showed plumes of smoke rising from the bomb disposal location.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ghazipur Flower Market is a crowded area, surrounded by residential complexes.

After the incident, security forces have reportedly issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. Sources aware of the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly.

The security forces, as per reports, suspect that terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan attacks/blasts at high-profit leaders, security forces campuses, crowded places/markets, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and vital installations.

Notably, the Amritsar STF also recovered 5kg RDX from Attari's village Dhanoa Kala, this morning (January 14). The bomb was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the forces also recovered six rounds of AK 47 rifle, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a bag and a pouch.