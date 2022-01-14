Delhi: IED Recovered From Ghazipur Flower Market; NSG Carries Out Controlled Explosion

A major security alert has been sounded off in the national capital after the recovery of an Improvised explosive device (IED) from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the flower market in East Delhi on Friday morning after the recovery of an unattended bag.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana confirmed at around 1:40 pm that the bag indeed contained an IED which was successfully diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present there. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Asthana said.

The National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a controlled blast after cordoning off the area. Visuals from the scene showed plumes of smoke rising from the bomb disposal location. The bomb recovery comes ahead of Republic Day.

The Delhi Police had received a call regarding the suspicious bag at around 10: 30 am after which Special Cell officials were at the spot and the elite counterterrorism force National Security Guard (NSG) was also called in. Fire tenders were also sent to the site, the Delhi Police said.

The market was vacated and the area cordoned off within minutes of learning about the bomb threat. The bag was also put into a Total Containment Vessel (TCV) via a Remote Operated Vehicle before the Bomb Disposal Squad arrived. The Ghazipur market is located in the middle of a residential area and is crowded on regular days.

Amritsar STF recovers five 5Kg RDX from Attari, bomb defused

Notably, the Amritsar STF also recovered 5kg RDX from Attari's village Dhanoa Kala, this morning. The bomb was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the forces also recovered six rounds of AK 47 rifle, two Grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a bag and a pouch.