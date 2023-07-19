Delhi IGI Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat, Probe Launched To Nab Accused

The Delhi Police recently held searches at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a man allegedly posted a message on Facebook claiming that he has placed a bomb in an airline, vaguely mentioning Pakistan, official sources said. A probe was launched immediately, and searches were conducted. The bomb scare appeared to be a hoax, the police said.

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against accused Vishesh Sajjanhar under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for spreading false information, wrongful restraint, public mischief, and criminal intimidation.

Police acted on the complaint of the Social Media Shift in charge of IGI Airport. The IGI Airport Police station has identified the accused and his location is currently being traced with the help of the cyber team.

The FIR read, "We have received bomb threat communication through our Delhi Airport' Facebook profile from user name Vishesh Sajjanhar along with the message 'Bomb on Runaway of Airindia Dubai, Delhi, Bombay, Pakistan, and at Immigration of Emirates 517. The communication date of this information was given on 15th July 2023 by the SI of IGI Airport Manju Chahar."

The message was not specific but hinted at targeting an Air India flight with some Pakistan connection, said the Airport DCP, Devesh Kumar Mahla. He added that a thorough search operation at the airport's runway was conducted. Owing to security concerns, the departure of flights was halted for three hours.

Once the bomb scare was found to be a hoax, the departure of flights went operational. So far, no arrests in the case have been made and further investigation to nab the accused is underway.