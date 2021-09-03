Delhi: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains In National Capital And Adjoining Areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity showers over isolated sections of Delhi and other nearby districts on Friday, despite the national capital's continuing persistent rain. The weather forecast predicts rain in the South-East Delhi, East Delhi, and Preet Vihar neighbourhoods of Delhi over the next two hours. In Delhi, people were met by rain this morning as well. Rain has been falling in the national capital since Tuesday morning, bringing flooding in various areas. Due to the constant rain, vehicular traffic was also restricted.

Delhi: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in adjoining areas today

On Thursday, inhabitants in the national capital awoke to torrential rains for the second day in a row. Some roads were partially flooded as a result of the rainfall and waterlogging. According to IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 a.m. to September 1, 8.30 a.m. in Delhi's Safdarjung was 112.1 mm, 71.1 mm in Palam, 120.2 mm in Lodi road, 81.6 mm in Ridge, and 68.2 mm in Ayanagar. The last time Delhi saw more rain in September was in 2010, when it received 332.9mm throughout the course of the month. This monsoon, the IMD has classified Delhi's overall rainfall as "excess."

Rainfall in Delhi observed for 3 continuous days; unequal distribution of Delhi rains

The rainfall distribution around the city has been unequal, with the North and Central districts reaching 112 % and 75 % excess, respectively, while the neighbouring North East is the sole district with a 37% shortfall, and the capital as a whole is in the ‘large excess' range. The North East district has received 368.8mm of rain so far, compared to 582.3mm on average. The North, which has fared the best, has received 963.3mm of rain, which is 112 % more than typical, while central Delhi has received 1,020.9mm of rain, which is 112 % more than usual. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 32.3 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below usual.

Rainfall is reported to be in deficit when it is less than -19 %, according to the IMD. Between -19 and 19% is considered "normal," and 20 to 59 %is considered "excess." When rainfall exceeds normal by 60%, it is called a 'large surplus.' Between June 1 and September 2, the capital received 625.4mm of rain, compared to 484.3mm on average. While the North West and South West districts, with 49% and 48% respectively, are in the ‘excess' category. The East, South, and West districts are ‘normal.' Safdarjung has already received almost 200mm in two days. If light-to-moderate showers continue, it could surpass the 2010 level by the end of September, according to the officer. While there may be a break on Saturday, showers are anticipated to return from Sunday until Tuesday.

