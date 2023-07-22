Delhi: IMD Records Maximum Temperature At 37.6 Deg C Of This Season

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 29.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.

The weather office said humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 60 per cent during the day.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 94 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".