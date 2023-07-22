Last Updated:

Delhi: IMD Records Maximum Temperature At 37.6 Deg C Of This Season

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 94 at 6 pm.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
The minimum temperature settled at 29.4 degree Celsius

Image: PTI/Representative


The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 29.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.

The weather office said humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 60 per cent during the day.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 94 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

READ | Delhi HC refuses to interfere with Asian Games trials exemption to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia
READ | Delhi: AIIMS removes 6 inch-long knife from man's back in complex surgery
READ | Kuki community protests in Delhi, says ‘separate administration only solution in Manipur’

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT