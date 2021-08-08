In a bid to prevent a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government on Sunday introduced a graded action plan to tackle any future rise in coronavirus infections. The government's action plan, which came into effect today, lays down separate guidelines for four levels of severity, that are marked by different colour codes.

Delhi Colour-Coded Alert Levels

As per the order, a yellow alert marks Level one of severity, which will be implemented if the national capital records a positivity rate of over 0.5% for two consecutive days or 1,500 new cases are reported in a week or in case 500 oxygen beds are occupied in a week.

Under the yellow alert, shops would be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis. Metro services will be allowed at 50% passenger capacity. Buses can also function at 50% capacity for passengers who have permission to travel, but night curfew would be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.

Under this level, restaurants would be allowed to host guests up to 50% capacity from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars can also remain open between noon and 10 pm at 50% capacity.

An amber alert , which marks Level two of severity, will be issued if Delhi records a positivity rate of over one per cent for two consecutive days or reports 3,500 new cases over a week or 700 oxygen beds are occupied within a week.

Under this alert, a weekend curfew, as well as a night curfew, will be imposed in the capital. Shops will be allowed to stay open between 10 am and 6 pm on an odd-even basis, and only 33% of passengers would be allowed in Metro rail. Buses can operate at 50% capacity for certain passengers who are permitted to travel. Restaurants and bars would remain shut, but hotels will be allowed to operate.

An orange alert will come into force if Delhi records a positivity rate of over two per cent for two days in a row or reports 9,000 new cases in a week or 1,000 oxygen beds are occupied in a week

Under the orange alert, which marks Level 3 of severity, all shops other than standalone ones would remain closed and Metro rail services would be halted. Buses will be allowed to ply at 50% capacity for passengers with permission to travel.

Construction activities may continue if labourers stay at the site and only industries manufacturing essential items will be allowed to operate. Night curfew and weekend curfew will also be imposed under this alert.

A red alert will be declared if Delhi records a positivity rate of over five per cent for two consecutive days or clocks 16,000 cases over a week or 3,000 oxygen beds are occupied in a week. Under the Level four of severity, all the curbs imposed under orange alert will stay in force and the city will be placed under complete curfew.

Besides this, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will be closed and so will cinema halls, banquet halls, auditoriums, barbershops, salons, spas, gymnasiums, and entertainment parks. Religious places will be allowed to open but devotees would not be allowed to visit them.

Apart from the mentioned restrictions, no gathering will be allowed in Delhi if any of the four alerts are in force. While wedding ceremonies and funerals will be allowed to take place under every alert, the number of attendees will be capped.

(Image Credit: PTI)