Delhi Imposes Night Curfew From 10 Pm To 5 Am With Immediate Effect Till April 30

The Delhi Government announced on Tuesday that a night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and the rest of the country. This comes after Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew a few days ago.

Some Delhi government officials on Monday had already informed that a night curfew would be announced soon. They had said, "The night curfew is being considered in wake of the resurgence of cases. The government is yet to decide on the exact time during which it will be in force and the date when it will take effect."

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting for "gearing up of COVID-19 vaccination drive with immediate effect and permit those above 18 years to receive vaccine".

COVID Vaccination In Delhi

Over 81,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, while the Delhi government issued an order to run inoculation centers at all its hospitals round-the-clock. The third phase of the vaccination drive will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital. By 6 PM, at least 81,545 people had received jabs, a senior official of the Delhi health department said.

COVID Cases In Delhi

The national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department. The case positivity rate also rose to 5.54 percent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday said as the city is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and as such testing capacity has been ramped up and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI



