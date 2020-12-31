Delhi Imposes Night Curfew On New Year's Eve Amid Cases Of UK COVID-19 Strain

The Delhi Government on Thursday imposed a night curfew from December 31 to January 2 in the wake of the new strain of Coronavirus and New Year celebrations. Issuing an order, the Delhi Government observed that it was not advisable to hold large gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year given the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 that had begun to crop up in India.

Restricting New Year celebrations to 11 pm at public places, the Delhi Government stated, "As per this order, night curfew will be in force in the NCT of Delhi (not more than five persons to assemble at public places) and no New Year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11:00 pm of December 31, 2020 to 6:00 am of January 1, 2021 and also from 11:00 pm of 1st January 2021 to 6:00 am of 2nd January 2021."

It, however, stated that public places did not include licensed premises. Further, no restrictions have been imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the curfew period. "Delhi Government has urged the residents of Delhi as well as neighbouring/border states to comply with the restrictions imposed so as to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Here is Delhi Government's order

Four cases of UK strain detected in Delhi

Delhi on Thursday detected four cases of the new COVID-19 strain in passengers who had recently returned from the UK. Health Minister Satyendar Jain revealed that a total of 38 people had been found positive since coming to Delhi from the UK and had kept in a separate institutional isolation unit in the LNJP Hospital premises.

"Four such patients have been found infected with the new UK strain of COVID-19. The persons who came in their contact have been also traced and tested, and its not in them. So, only these four cases of new strain in Delhi so far," he said.

Delhi recorded 677 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new fatalities on Wednesday.

