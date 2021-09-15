Delhi Issues COVID Guidelines For 15 Sep-1 Oct: Temples Shut; Schools Open From 9 Std

As scientists warn of a looming third COVID wave, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines from the intervening night of 15-16 September till the intervening night of 30th Sept-1st October. As per the guidelines, schools upto 8 std remain closed while those above 9 std will be allowed to function with 50% capacity. While temples, stadia remain shut to visitors, cinemas, restaurants, buses will remain open with 50% capacity.

Delhi Govt issues list of activities permitted

Schools/institutes for students up to class 8th to remain closed. Schools/colleges for students from class 9th allowed with 50% capacity of classroom.

Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customers (B2C) exhibitions will be allowed.

Cinemas, restaurants, bars, theatres, auditoriums have been allowed to function at 50% capacity

Metro services, buses and other public transports have been allowed at 100%

Upto 100 people allowed at Marriages and funerals

Religious places will remain open, but no visitors

Stadia and sport complexes to be open but without spectators

All social/ political/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious congregation banned

Delhi records 17 cases

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus, along with 38 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far. The total number of tests conducted the previous day stood at 70,308.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,38,288. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,083, according to the bulletin. There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 377 the previous day, while 98 patients are in home isolation, a slight increase from 97 a day ago. The number of containment zones stands at 93, up from 92 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes. The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May. Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.