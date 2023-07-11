Delhi Issues New Guidelines For Construction Sites, Says Contractor To Be Blacklisted In Case Of Fatal Accidents

The Delhi government Tuesday issued new safety guidelines for construction sites, saying the contractor will be blacklisted in case of any accident leading to a loss of life, while administrative action will be initiated against officials too.

The new safety guidelines come in the aftermath of two deaths at separate Public Works Department construction sites here.

In an official circular, the Delhi government said there should be proper barricading and signages at construction sites and the contractor has to ensure no waterlogging.

Administrative action will be taken against officials in case of any accident, it said.

"In case of any accident leading to a loss of life on the construction site due to lack of safety protocol, the contractor shall be black-listed, an FIR shall be lodged and administrative action shall be initiated against the Engineer in-charge," according to an official circular.

A labourer was electrocuted while working at an under-construction building on the premises of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital here earlier this month.

In another incident reported on June 30, Ajit Sharma (51) was returning home after dropping a passenger in east Delhi's Bhajanpura when his autorickshaw got stuck in a ditch filled with water near Waziarabad. When he got out of the vehicle to push it, he fell into the ditch and drowned.