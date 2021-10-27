Delhi Jal Board Plans To Provide Household Water Connection To All Residents

On Tuesday, Delhi Water Minister Satyendra Jain and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) planned to give domestic water connections to all consumers, including the installation of water pipelines and metres at consumers' homes. According to an official statement, the decision was made with the goal of resolving complaints of water contamination, eliminating unauthorised connections, and increasing the number of working metres in the DJB network.

According to the statement, Jain approved a project to build a 20 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) RO plant at Okhla. The Delhi water minister also approved the plan to form a water and sewage committee to improve government interaction with Delhi residents.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain agreed to update new slabs under the Rainwater Harvesting System Financial Assistance Scheme. The Sewage Treatment Plants will be substantially upgraded, at a cost of roughly Rs. 153 crore. The Delhi government has pledged to install sewer connections in all housing estates within three years, the release added.

Delhi Jal Board to provide household water connection to all

A project to build sewer lines in Sangam Vihar has been approved. Furthermore, the laying of sewer lines and the construction of sewage treatment facilities in the Shahbad, Sarangpur, Galibpur, Kazipur, and Khera Dabar Colonies has been permitted and will be finished within two years, according to the statement. The DJB also approved the formation of a water and sewerage committee consisting of civil society leaders and DJB officials at the ward and zone levels for the same. The ward-level committee will have seven members, while the zonal committee will have twelve.

The financial aid programme for the rainwater harvesting system has also been streamlined by DJB. Financial help of Rs 25,000 would be granted for residential houses with an area of less than 500 square metres, and Rs 50,000 will be supplied for residential houses with an area of 500 square metres and above, according to the statement. DJB has authorised the installation of aeration devices in 14 STPs with a capacity of 220 MGD to minimise the pollution load flowing into the Yamuna river.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash/PTI)