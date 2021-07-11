Delhi Jal Board To Move SC Against Haryana Govt For 'due Supply Of Water' Amid Crisis

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the board had decided to move Supreme Court seeking directions to the Haryana government to release the capital's share of water. Chadha claimed that Haryana has been withholding Delhi's legitimate share of water, while the raw water being discharged into the Yamuna by the neighbouring state is at an "all-time low". He also claimed that there had been a dip in the water levels at the Wazirabad pond.

Raghav Chadha took to his Twitter handle to reveal the Delhi government's move. In a tweet, he said, "We are witnessing all-time low water levels in Yamuna river as Delhi's water share withheld by Haryana. @DelhiJalBoard has decided to move Hon'ble Supreme Court against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi's legitimate share as already determined by the Hon'ble SC in 1995"

Earlier on Sunday, Chadha claimed that there was a drop of water left in an operational capacity at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla water treatment plants due to Haryana allegedly withholding a share of water meant for Delhi.

"Raw water discharge thru Yamuna by Haryana is at an all time low. Even 1Ft decline can cause havoc in the city but currently pond level has fallen from 674.5 Ft to 667 Ft. Delhi's legitimate share is withheld by Haryana Govt," he said. “There is zero cusec release of raw water in Yamuna from Haryana," he further added.

Chadha claimed that Chandrawal WTP had been operating at 55 MGD (million gallons a day) capacity against the normal of 90 MGD. Similarly, Wazirabad WTP and Okhla have been operating at 80 MGD and 12 MGD capacity against the normal of 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively. The DJB has been supplying 945 MGD of water to city residents this summer against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

Currently, Delhi has been receiving 479 MGD against 609 MGD from Haryana. Moreover, the capital draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal. Earlier on Saturday, Chadha had accused the Haryana government for being ‘solely responsible' for the water crisis in Delhi. He claimed that the neighbour state had been supplying 120 MGD less water against the legally prescribed amount.

