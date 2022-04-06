Delhi Jal Board Withdraws Order Allowing 2-hour Break To Muslim Employees During Ramzan

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday, issued a fresh circular withdrawing the previous granted two-hour break every day to all Muslim employees during the month of Ramzan.

"A Circular was issued on April 4, 2022, for short leave (Approximately two hours a day) to the Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now, the Competent Authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect," Delhi Jal Board circular on Tuesday read.

The Delhi Jal Board shared the image of the circular on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday and said, "Delhi Jal Board withdraws its circular dated 5th April 2022 for short leave to all its Muslim Employees during the days of Ramzan issued earlier."

On Monday, DJB had issued a circular that noted, “The competent authority has accorded approval to allow short leave period (approx two hours per day) by the concerned DDO/controlling officer to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan that is, April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during remaining office hours so that office work does not suffer.”

However, in a fresh directive issued on Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board remarked, “A circular was issued on April 4 for short leave to Muslim employees during the days of Ramzan. Now the competent authority has decided to withdraw the order with immediate effect.”

The Jal Board's decision comes as South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan announced that the meat-shop ban in South Delhi will be severely enforced till Monday in honour of the Hindu holiday of Navratri.

No meat shop allowed during Navratri

Earlier on Monday, April 4, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had announced that no meat shop will be allowed to open in the region during the Navratri festivals. While making the announcement, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Mukesh Suryan had said, "During Navratri, 99% of households in Delhi don't even use garlic and onion, so we've decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD."

He stated that the decision will be implemented starting April 5. Notably, South MCD will also be imposing fines on the violators. The closure of shops shall be implemented from April 2 to 11, during the course of nine days of the Navratri Festival. The South MCD further noted that they have taken the decision keeping in mind the ‘sentiments of the public.’