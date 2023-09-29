Delhi Jewellery Heist: Exclusive Footage Of One Of The Biggest Burglaries Accessed

Republic has accessed exclusive visuals of the jewellery heist which took place in New Delhi in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The visuals are from the CCTV cameras installed outside the jewellery showroom in which the burglars were seen entering at night. The CCTV footage from inside the showroom also shows the criminals stealing the pieces of jewellery. The robbers had concealed their identity by wrapping a cloth around their faces.

The burglary took place at Umrao Singh Jewellers in the Bhogal area and the robbers vanished with jewellery worth Rs 20-25 crore. "The owner closed the shop on Sunday around 8 pm and when he opened it on Tuesday around 10.30 am, he got to know about the incident. There is a safe situated on the ground floor in the shop having a heavy metallic gate and walls on three sides," a police official said per PTI.

Two arrested in Delhi gold heist case, 18 kg gold recovered

The Delhi police have arrested two accused in the case and around 18.5 kg of the stolen gold has been recovered. The two accused were nabbed from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur and they are being interrogated for the third accused. The police said that at least three people are involved in the burglary which is one of the biggest in the national capital to date.

Police said that the burglars entered the building from the terrace of the four-storey building and drilled holes to steal the ornaments kept in a safe on the ground floor. The police also revealed that the CCTV cameras were damaged around midnight at the time of the heist. Meanwhile, the investigators are probing the incident and suspect the involvement of someone who used to work at the showroom.