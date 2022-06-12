Delhi: 'Joint Action Plan Needed To Tackle Air Pollution,' Says Environment Min Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on June 11 said that a joint action plan is the need of the hour as pollution levels in the national capital remain soaring high.

Gopal Rai said that they've incorporated CNG vehicles in Delhi and are now taking concious steps to promote and change them to electric vehicles. He further said that only 30% of Delhi's pollution comes from within Delhi and the rest comes from outside.

The minister asserted that the Delhi government is working on a mega tree plantation drive, with the hope to increase green cover. They're now at 23% tree plantation and the impact is gradual but is surely visible.

While addressing an event to mark World Environment Day at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on June 5, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai stated that his government has been working hard to safeguard the environment, but that "there is a need to do more and improve."

During the event, the Evironment Minister declared that Delhi is the first state to transition to electric buses and has the highest level of green cover among all big cities. "We need to make our rooftops and balconies green too,'' the Minister stated.

''The Delhi government has embarked on a mission and will soon impart training to people to help them grow vegetables in their houses," he further said.

New Delhi among the most polluted cities in the world

According to the World Air Quality Report prepared by Swiss organisation IQ Air, New Delhi has been rated the most polluted capital in the entire world in 2021.

However, the transport sector's emissions pose the greatest threat to Delhi's air quality. According to a 2018 study by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), motor vehicles are the largest source of pollution in Delhi, accounting for nearly 40% of PM 2.5 emissions.

Stubble burning and smoke from firecrackers during Diwali also add to the damage, however, motor vehicle emissions, on the other hand, occur throughout the year, making them the city's most crucial and consistent source of pollution.

In addition, the cities surrounding Delhi, like Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, must also take similar steps to achieve the desired effect soon.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI