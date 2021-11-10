Authorities stepped up efforts to avoid tragedies a day after a strong political backlash over Chhath Puja devotees swimming in toxic foam on the Yamuna River Ghats in Delhi. The Delhi government, which has been chastised by the Opposition parties BJP and Congress, sent 15 boats on Tuesday to clear the froth using ropes. Meanwhile, barricades have been placed at strategic locations to keep the dangerous foam from reaching the Ghats.

The police are also on high alert to ensure that the restriction on celebrating Chhath at Yamuna river places is enforced. To prevent harmful foam from floating towards the ghat in Kalindi Kunj, barricades have been placed. Crowds assembled at the Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj were also dispersed by Delhi Police.

In an order issued on October 29, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) authorised Chhath celebrations at "designated sites," excluding the Yamuna's banks. Images and videos of worshippers swimming in toxic white foam - a symptom of the Yamuna's dangerous degree of pollution - sparked a political clash, with the BJP slamming the AAP and past Congress governments of not doing enough to clean the river over the years.

“Fifteen teams have been deployed to remove the foam in the river. The exercise will continue till the current frothing episode comes to an end," a Delhi official told PTI. Officials said the idea entailed the deployment of boats parallel to each other and then roping the foam.

Delhi Police personnel disperse crowds gathered at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj as Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the river are barred pic.twitter.com/IFmVAO2qEu — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

An official described it as "temporary." Until Delhi's sewage treatment plants are modernised to match the new standards, the problem will endure, they said. There isn't anything that can be done about it right now, they added. According to him, the foam is simply a representation of the Yamuna's poor water quality, which is a long-term problem. According to scientists, excessive phosphate concentration in detergents used in dyeing factories, dhobi ghats, and households in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is the primary cause of foam formation in the Yamuna.

“Chhath celebrations are not allowed at Yamuna ghats. Few devotees who came here have been asked to leave by the police," Kalindi Kunj Chhath Pooja Samiti President Vikas Rai told ANI.

#WATCH | Barricades being placed in the Yamuna to stop toxic foam from floating towards the ghat. Visuals from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. pic.twitter.com/QIvun5LPMJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

