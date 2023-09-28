Delhi: Kashmiri Gate flyover walls defaced with pro-Khalistan slogans, case lodged

The Delhi Police lodged a case and launched an investigation after pro-Khalistani slogans were found painted on the Yamuna bridge near Gate number 6 of the Kashmere Gate ISBT in Delhi on Wednesday night, police said.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, released a video earlier in the day claiming responsibility for the walls defacement in the national capital. The video showed several walls which had anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans inscribed on them.

Following the initial probe, slogans such as 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Zindabad SFJ' were found sprayed in black on the walls of the Kashmiri Gate flyover connecting North Delhi and North East Delhi and at some other places. In a swift response, the Delhi Police removed the graffiti as soon as they found it.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under multiple appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act. An investigation has been launched, the police said.

Releasing an official statement, the Delhi Police said, "A video came into notice on 27.09.2023 where certain visuals of defacement through graffiti were seen. As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the area of North District, and graffiti was found on the Yudhister Setu flyover coming from Seelampur towards Kashmere Gate."

NIA crackdown on Khalistan nexus

It's being said that the defacement of walls in the national capital was in response to the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, in three separate cases linked to the terror-gangster-smuggler nexus.

The crackdown on Khalistan elements came amid diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Addressing the Canadian Parliament, Trudeau said that India's government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist.

India rejected the charges levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in connection with the killing of wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, by stating that the allegations are 'absurd and motivated.'

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and wanted by the Indian government, was shot dead in Canada's Surrey. He was gunned down by two armed men in Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province.