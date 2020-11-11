Delhi: Kejriwal Announces E-health Cards In Govt-run Hospitals For Improved Medical Reach

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting on Tuesday directed health officials to ensure the implementation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and e-health cards in the hospitals run by the government. Implementation of HIMS will ensure that the residents of Delhi get access to effective healthcare services in the most efficient manner. This new healthcare system will be empowered by technological healthcare service.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Jumps Into COVID Vaccine Debate, Says 'should Be Free For Entire Country'

CM Kejriwal to implement new healthcare facilities

Arvind Kejriwal said that with the coming of e-health cards, proper healthcare facilities will be extended to all. He added that this initiative will provide convenience to the residents who are seeking treatment in the Delhi government hospitals. In the meeting, the health officials of the state also gave a brief presentation for the implementation of HIMS and issuing of e-health cards.

Outing more details of this healthcare initiative, officials informed that under HIMS, multiple features such as web portal and a mobile application will also be launched to store the database containing health information of the residents of Delhi. The government aims to implement this Health Information Management System in all the Delhi government hospitals by August 2021.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Green Delhi' App To Combat Rising Pollution In National Capital

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is our duty to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people of Delhi. This management system should be able to provide all the healthcare facilities to the people. Other than that, by 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of the government healthcare services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure that this card is integrated with the HIMS."

Implementation of this new healthcare system will make Delhi, the only state in the country to have a 'cloud-based' health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future. The health cards issued by the government will be QR based so that they can be used to identify and track demographic and basic clinical details of every patient.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In 2016 Defamation Case Filed By BJP MP Bidhuri

Delhi govt's e-health cards

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said, "To ensure an effective reach of healthcare facilities to the people, we will also link the call centre facilities to the app launched under the HIMS. This will resolve the issues of the people effectively. This system will also ensure the availability of a doctor for people 24x7."

With this e-health card, the residents of Delhi will enjoy the benefit of all eligible schemes and programs introduced by the state government. Apart from that, these health cards will also be integrated with HIMS to ensure a smooth exchange of information. A call centre will be set by the Kejriwal-led Delhi government to provide patients with tele-counselling, address information requests. address queries, complaints, follow-ups and more.

READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Central Government Over MCD Doctors' Pending Salaries

(With ANI inputs)