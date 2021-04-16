Delhi: Kejriwal Directs DMs To Provide Accurate Info On Bed Availibility, Step Up Capacity

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a meeting with Health Secretary Satyendar Jain and other officials of the Health Department on Friday directed the District Magistrates to increase the bed capacities so as to accommodate more patients, and for those patients who are at home, he directed the DMs to reach out and give oximeters. Further, he asked them to provide authentic information to those seeking details in this regard.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

On Thursday, Kejriwal imposed a weekend curfew in the State. During the curfew which will kick in on Friday at 10 PM and will be in effect till Monday 5 AM, all movements will be banned. Government officials, officers of the judiciary, all private medical personnel, pregnant women and medical patients, persons from airports/railway stations/bus stations, media have, however, been exempted from restrictions.

People related to commercial establishments like shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, milk, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, telecommunications, IT services, delivery of essential goods, petrol pumps, power services, cold storage and warehouses, private security, manufacturing units of essential goods are also exempted. Also, people going to get vaccinated are also exempted.

Shopping malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, and entertainment parks will remain shut, with the exception of cinema halls and multiplexes which will be allowed to function with 30 percent capacity. Marriages have been allowed with a cap of 50 people and for funerals, there is a cap of 20.

Besides, one weekly market per day has been allowed in all three Municipal Corporations.

Earlier, a night curfew was imposed in the region.

Delhi's tally

Delhi on Thursday overtook Mumbai to become the city with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. It reported 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, swelling up the total active count to 54,309 and the caseload to 7,84,137. Of the 7,84,137 cases, 7,18,176 recovered while 11,652 passed away.

