Delhi: Kejriwal Urges Citizens To Follow Lockdown, Lists Relief Measures For The Needy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his daily media briefing on Friday, stated that there has been an increase of 91 Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Kejriwal detailed on the number of active cases in the national capital as he stated that out of 384, 58 patients are those who have a travel history to other countries, 259 patients are Markaz attendees, and 38 cases are of contact transmission. He also added that the Delhi government has been providing 7.5 kg of free ration to all ration card holders and informed that along with some experts and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, he will be answering some questions related to Coronavirus at 3 pm on Saturday.

'Two things are very important'

Analysing the situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Two things are very important at the moment - how fast is the virus spreading and the number of deaths. There is no need to panic. But the lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister has to be followed strictly. Taking a lesson from other countries we need to implement the lockdown and follow social distancing. I am in constant touch with the doctors."

The Delhi CM also highlighted the government's efforts to combat the difficulties faced due to the lockdown. He said, "In an attempt to help the underprivileged amid the lockdown, we have been providing 7.5 kg of free ration to all ration card holders. 60% of people have already availed the ration. Secondly, those who do not have ration card, we have also initiated measures to provide them ration. Senior citizens, widows and physically-challenged individuals have been provided with Rs 5000 as pension and an additional amount of 5000 rupees will be provided to them by next week. We are also providing construction workers and also drivers Rs 5000. 1780 centres have been opened in Delhi to provide 2-time meals."

Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting via video conference with all party MLAs to discuss the relief work carried out by them in their respective assemblies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Kejriwal was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain in addressing the party MLAs. AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-seat assembly. "The Chief Minister has asked all MLAs about the progress of all the relief work going on in their areas and how effectively the relief work is being done," Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha told PTI.

