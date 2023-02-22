Delhi L-G Alleges DyCM Sisodia 'pretending' To Protect Religious Structure From Demolition

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleging that the AAP leader is pretending to protect the unauthorised religious structures from demolition.

In an official note from Raj Bhavan, it is alleged that the demolition of unauthorised religious structures was recommended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia himself which was further approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"The doublespeak and hypocrisy of Dy CM Manish Sisodia has once against been called out, this time over the issue of demolition of unauthorised religious structures. The unauthorised religious structures that Sisodia is pretending to “protect from demolition”, were actually recommended to be demolished by Sisodia himself which was further approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal and sent to the LG for his nod", an official note from the Raj Bhavan said, ANI reported.

Sisodia makes appeal to L-G to prevent demolition

On Monday, Sisodia appealed to the Delhi L-G to prevent the demolition of Temples, Mazars, and gurudwaras for infrastructure development projects in the national capital.

Sisodia stated during a press conference on Monday held at the Delhi Secretariat that these religious sites are frequented by thousands of devotees and have deep emotional connections with the people and that their destruction might result in a breakdown of law and order in the city.

However, the L-G had asserted that the Delhi government was withholding files on the demolition of Temples, Mazars, and Gurudwaras, which he claimed was impacting several development initiatives. In 19 files, a total of 67 Temples, six Mazars, and one Gurudwara have been designated for demolition, according to ANI.

Notably, the Central government's proposed infrastructure projects that identified the religious structures for demolition include the construction of several flyovers, roads, and housing projects. Under General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) projects of the Central Government in Kasturba Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Srinivaspuri, and Thyagaraj Nagar, 49 Temples and 1 Mazar has been marked for demolition.

(With inputs from ANI)