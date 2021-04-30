Last Updated:

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Tests COVID Positive, Says 'will Monitor Situation From Residence'

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. Baijal will continue working from his residence.

Governor of Delhi

Image: PTI/Pixabay


The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on April 30 informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) with mild symptoms. While taking to Twitter, Baijal wrote that he has isolated himself and all of those who were in contact with him have also been tested. Further, he said that he will continue to function and monitor the COVID-19 situation in Delhi from his residence. 

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,86,452 fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,498 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,87,62,976 cases and the death toll to 2,08,330. The national capital reported its highest ever fatalities on a single day due to COVID-19. According to the government day, 395 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the city reported 24,235 COVID cases during the same period. 

Amendments to Delhi GNCT Act

Meanwhile, earlier this week, The Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest notification informed that Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will now be the 'government' in the Union Territory as the Centre has notified the new amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021. The notification issued by the Centre reads, "Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, notified with effect from April 27; now the government in Delhi means Lt Governor."

According to the notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action. The MHA notification assigned by the additional secretary, Govind Mohan, said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby declares 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Image: PTI/Pixabay
 

