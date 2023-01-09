Delhi L-G Approves CM Kejriwal's Proposal Of ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Anjali's Family

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of providing compensation to the family of Anjali, the 20-year-old who was killed in an accident on January 1. The approval comes a week after Kejriwal met with Anjali's family and assured justice along with Rs 10 lakh in compensation. L-G Saxena, apart from the monetary assistance, has also promised all possible help from the government.

Delhi LG Vinai Saxena approves the proposal sent by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of the victim of the Kanjhawala case. Assures all possible additional help. — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 when her scooty was hit by a car with five persons in it. According to the Delhi Police, her body was stuck under the car and she was dragged several kilometres in Delhi's Kanjhawala area. As of now, six accused have been arrested and have been sent to 14 day judicial custody for further questioning. They have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Apart from the six people, Anjali's friend Nidhi is also under scanner for her misleading statements and her alleged involvement in a drug smuggling case.

New revelations made in Kanjhawala hit-and-run case

Amid the ongoing investigations, the Delhi Police made new revelations about the night of Anjali's death. According to the Police, the five accused knew that her body was stuck beneath the vehicle just minutes after hitting her but they kept on driving. "The accused in the car did not take Anjali out because the accused were afraid that if they got down from the car and took Anjali out, they might get into legal trouble if someone saw them", the Police said.

The five accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal along with the recently nabbed culprit named Ashutosh. Another person named Ankush Khanna, Amit Khanna's brother had surrendered before the Police but was granted bail on January by Rohini court. According to the Police, he had helped the accused flee by arranging an auto.