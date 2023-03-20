Delhi L-G Approves Critical Road Infra And Redevelopment Plans At Meeting Of UTTIPEC

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved critical road infrastructure and redevelopment plans as he chaired the 67th Meeting of the Governing Body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC).

As per an official statement, the L-G stressed on the need for comprehensive prospective planning that took into account all the developmental projects in any area before finalising the proposals for approval of UTTIPEC.

He also highlighted the importance of strictly following the timelines and seamless inter-agency coordination.

Various decisions related to developmental projects taken

The calls that have been taken include the widening and upgradation of Mandi Road from Chhatarpur Metro Station on MG Road to Gwalpahari on Faridabad-Gurgaon Road on the Haryana border.

The statement said, "Spread over 9.05 Kms, this existing road which has an RoW of 8 to 12 meters, will after today’s decision, have an expanded RoW of 30 metres. To be funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), GoI, and executed by the PWD, GNCTD, this project was first approved by the UTTIPEC in its 43rd meeting in May 2013.”

VK Saxena was told that due to several reasons, which included complications around alignments and land acquisition, the project was not executed until now. L-G expressed surprise and took objection to the delay.

PWD directed to prepare concrete timeline

The statement said, "He issued directions to the PWD to prepare a concrete timeline for the execution of the project and issued strict instructions to ensure that the timelines projected by the PWD are met. L-G Saxena underlined that this project had the potential of solving long pending mobility and traffic woes of the capital, especially in the south Delhi area beyond Outer Ring Road.”

It added, "Multi-Modal Integration Plans of Shadipur Metro Station, Peeragarhi Metro Station, and Mayur Vihar Extension Metro Stations, incorporating interconnected street network, street design, signalised and grade-separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parking for cycles, buses, auto rickshaws, and private cars, etc, on-street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity were also approved.”

