Delhi L-G Approves Draft To Regulate functioning Of Private Security Agencies

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday, July 21 approved the long-pending draft ‘Delhi Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Rules, 2023’ which is aimed at regulating the functioning of the private security agencies in the national capital.

The rules, among other things, provides for the procedure for verification of character and antecedents of the private security guards and supervisors, the type of training prescribed for the personnel, physical standard and other conditions.

Further, the rules make it clear that all the training agencies shall submit the details of security guards, supervisors, to the controlling authority within 30 days of completion of each batch along with a copy of their training certificates in online and offline mode.The rules also deal with the number of supervisors to be employed and the form in which photo identity cards have to be issued.

The draft rules were framed by the Home Department, GNCTD on the lines of model rules notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (vide notification dated 15.12.2020) and in consultation with Law Department, GNCTD, under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

The Home Department sought approval of the Lieutenant Governor in the light of ‘Enforcement of Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 and FDI policy’ issued by the Union Home Ministry which states that ‘Public Order and Police’ are state subjects and ‘Internal Security’ is the responsibility of the Central Government.

The matter was examined by the L-G’s Secretariat in terms of judgement dated 25.04.2014 of the Supreme Court, as per which, the Private Security Agency Act is a law made under entry 97 of the Union List. Therefore, it is outside the legislative competence of Delhi Assembly.