A new face-off between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has erupted over the delay in the payments of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) workers.

The Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to look into the complaint filed by the DICCI against the Delhi government citing non-payment of bills to the tune of Rs 16 crore to over 1,000 Dalit workers engaged in cleaning sewer lines in the national capital through Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The LG’s action came in wake of the representation made by DICCI Chairman Dr. Milind Kamble who met Saxena on September 30 and raised a complaint about the apathy of the Delhi Government towards the Dalit workers. During the meeting with Delhi L-G, the DICCI Chairman alleged that a lobby active in the DJB has been deliberately trying to fail these poor Dalit sanitation workers so that the sewer cleaning work again goes back to the old contractors.

Delhi L-G expresses displeasure over delay in Dalit workers' payment

Calling it a "serious matter", the L-G expressed displeasure over the unjustified, inordinate delay in payments and directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate steps to clear all “genuine claims” of these Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali so they do not face any hardship during the festivals.

What was Delhi Govt & DICCI Agreement?

The Delhi Jal Board signed an agreement with DICCI for the implementation of a technology-based solution for sewer cleaning to eliminate manual scavenging in Delhi on February 28, 2019. Under this agreement,189 contractors and over 1000 sanitation workers from marginalized communities were engaged by DJB for cleaning the sewer lines.

In order to implement the project, these contractors purchased sewer cleaning machines with loan assistance under the “Stand up India” Scheme, a flagship scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which aims at supporting the poor and the marginalized to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant). The State Bank of India has extended the term loan up to 90% of the project cost, i.e. Rs 40 lakh for each machine and the remaining 10% of the margin money was brought in by the Dalit entrepreneurs.

However, due to non-payment of bills by the Delhi Government, these Dalit workers have been forced to go without salary for several months and the contractors are unable to meet the critical recurring expenses like fuel, operation and maintenance, and repayment of bank EMIs.

According to the complaint, "The contract between DJB and DICCI stipulates the release of payment to the contractors every month. But in the past 4 years, no timely payments have been made to these Dalit entrepreneurs. These contractors faced the worst crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown when the Delhi Government did not release their payments for several months even as their entire fleet of sewer cleaning machines was engaged by the government for a special sanitation drive across the city, causing hardships to these Dalit frontline workers."

