Delhi L-G Directs Officials To Expedite Execution Of Railway Station Redevelopment Work

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday directed officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police and other concerned departments to make a set of outlines for vertical greens and recycling of wastewater. He was also expediting permissions and approvals for the timely implementation of the redevelopment project of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Instructions of the Lieutenant Governor came in the wake of the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor himself to supervise and promote the reconstruction of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Heavyweights attend meet

Talking about the meeting while sharing other details of the same, the Delhi LG said, "Chaired the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the 'Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station' under the TOD policy. The meeting was attended by CEO of NITI Aayog, Chief Secretary Delhi, VC DDA, VC RLDA and senior officers of stakeholder organisations."

DDA, Police, concerned heads to ensure mobility, timely implementation of projects

"For non-potable purposes, besides ensuring seamless intermodal mobility and pedestrian-friendly pathways. The DDA, Delhi Police and other concerned Departments were advised to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project," he added.

The status of the project including the grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of Influence Zone Plans (IZP) was reviewed. The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the progress made under the project and advised officials to make adequate provisions for vertical greens and the recycling of wastewater.

Notably, nearly 60 private firms including the Tata Projects Ltd and Adani group are in the race to develop New Delhi and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The Indian Railways had in the year 2020 conducted a joint pre-bid meeting for both the stations, which are expected to be redeveloped within four years.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Picture by PTI, Piyush Goyal, Twitter)