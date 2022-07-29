Delhi L-G Orders ACB To Probe 'corruption' Between Transport Dept & Burari Authorities

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on July 29 ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to look into alleged corruption and collusion of officials from the Transport Department with auto financers, unauthorised dealers, and touts at the Burari Transport Authority, according to ANI sources at the L-G's residence.

The directive followed the Delhi High Court's ruling on a criminal writ petition brought by a number of auto rickshaw unions in the National Capital, which accused the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of widespread corruption and the harassment of auto-rickshaw drivers.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Saxena got into a new round of arguments on July 24, when the CM skipped a jointly planned tree-planting effort at Asola Bhatti Mines.

The Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister were to work together to carry out the aforementioned tree planting campaign that corresponded with "Van Mahotsav".

However, the Delhi government sources have claimed that because the government programme was turned into a political BJP programme, the Chief Minister and other ministers decided not to attend the event after Delhi Police forcefully took over the stage of Van Mohatsav before the programme.

"The meeting was held in a cordial environment. Several issues were discussed - water, cleanliness, electricity and so on. We will work together as we have always done so far. We may have a difference of opinions on various issues... He is LG and I am CM-- we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions and work together," Kejriwal said after the meeting adding that it is important for the national capital that the CM and L-G work together.

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor had denied permission for Kejriwal's Singapore visit to take part in the World Cities Summit. The AAP supremo said that he differs with the L-G's advice and would go ahead with the visit.

L-G Saxena also recently recommended a CBI probe into alleged violations of the Delhi government's new excise policy including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia to "provide poster tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI