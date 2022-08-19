Delhi L-G Orders Transfer Of 12 IAS Officers Amid Raids On Sisodia In Excise Policy Case

At a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy 2020-2021, Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Friday ordered transfers of 12 IAS officers, with immediate effect.

Interestingly, this comes just two days after the Delhi LG recommended action against IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh purportedly for extending undue favours to an executive engineer of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB). The officer was accused of diluting punishment in two corruption cases against the latter. A complaint in this regard was filed with the Ministry of Home Affairs by JS Sharma in February 2020.

Here's the list 12 officers transfered:

Liquor Scam In Delhi

This comes on the day when the CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre. The CBI has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

Besides Sisodia, the CBI raided the premises of four public servants. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses. This comes weeks after the Delhi government was forced to roll back its liquor excise policy and return to the old policy.

In the FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI has named as accused then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar and nine businessmen.

