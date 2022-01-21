Delhi L-G Rejects CM Arvind Kejriwal's Proposal; Maintains Status Quo On Weekend Curfew

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal on Friday has rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's proposal that sought an end to the weekend curfew restrictions. Kejriwal had sent a recommendation to the Lieutenant Governor's office wherein he was also seeking to remove the odd-even rule for the opening of shops in markets. In addition, he also sought permission to allow private offices at 50% capacity.

"Any decision on lifting the weekend curfew could be taken once the COVID-19 situation in Delhi improves further," sources citing the LG office said.

Delhi L-G allows private offices to run with 50% capacity

However, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50% staff. Even so, the status quo on lifting the weekend curfew and removing the odd-even rule has been maintained. The Delhi government's proposal came after the national capital saw a dip in COVID-19 cases and the effect on the livelihood and business activities, Baijal said.

Moreover, traders in the national capital have been repeatedly demanded the lifting of curbs including the opening of shops of non-essential goods on alternate days based on the odd-even system. As of now, the weekend curfew will be in effect from 10 pm on Friday and will continue till Monday, 5 am.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48%, according to data shared by the city health department. This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since June 10, 2021, when 44 fatalities were recorded. As many as 396 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the national capital so far in January. A total of 57,290 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, as against 57,776 on Tuesday, the data showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain on Thursday claimed that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the national capital. Even so, he still cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet. Interacting with reporters, Jain said that Delhi saw a record surge in the number of daily COVID cases recently with over 28,000 cases registered in a day and the positivity rate too had gone beyond 30%.

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the COVID wave and it seems that we are past the peak now.... The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24%. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI