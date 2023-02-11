Delhi L-G Removes AAP Govt Nominees From DISCOMS Boards; Party Dubs It As 'Mockery'

In a big blow for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has fired party spokesperson Jasmine Shah and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP ND Gupta claiming they had been illegally appointed as “government nominees.”

The now fired party members have been replaced by senior government officers.

According to the officials, they had worked along with private directors on the boards of Anil Ambani-owned discoms, purportedly generating Rs 8000 crore in benefits for them at the expense of the public exchequer.

"Delhi LG, VK Saxena had ordered for the immediate removal of AAP Spokesperson, Jasmine Shah, Navin Gupta (son of AAP MP, ND Gupta) and other private individuals, who had been illegally appointed as Govt Nominees on the boards of privately owned DISCOMs- BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani) and NDPDCL (Tata)," the statement from the LG Office read.

The statement further read that “the Finance Secretary, Power Secretary and MD of Delhi Transco will now represent the government on these Ambani and Tata-owned DISCOMS, as per regular practice, since Sheila Dikshit's time as CM, when these DISCOMS came into existence.”

"Invoking "difference of opinion" under Article 239AA of the Constitution of India, after the Arvind Kejriwal government persisted upon their continuance on these boards, despite proven misconduct and maleficence on their part, by way of benefiting the Ambani-owned DISCOMS to the tune of more than 8000 crores, at the cost of government exchequer, Saxena had referred the matter to the President of India for a decision. He had asked for the removal of the above-mentioned political appointees on the DISCOM boards with immediate effect, pending the President's decision, and asked for senior Govt officials to replace them on the boards of the DICOMS," the statement added.

AAP describes it as 'mockery of SC orders'

AAP, however, reacted to the LG's order by claiming it was a “mockery of SC orders.”

“LG’s order of removing Jasmine Shah & Naveen Gupta from the board of DISCOMs is illegal & unconstitutional. LG doesn't have power to issue such orders, only the elected govt has power to issue orders on electricity. It's a mockery of SC orders,” said the party.