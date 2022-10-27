Delhi L-G Saxena Inaugurates 4 Artificial Waterfalls At Asola Bhati Mines To Boost Tourism

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena under the project of developing the Asola Bhatti mines area into an eco-tourism hub, on October 27 inaugurated four artificial waterfalls in the vicinity of the mine.

On the occasion, he also stated the possibility of developing various projects in Delhi, which will further add to the tourist spots in the national capital.

Notably, LG Saxena recently cleared the files pertaining to the revamp of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the completion of five metro stretches in the city. Moreover, Saxena also visited the Neel Hauz lake, which is used to supply water to South Delhi and is now being converted into a bio-diversity park.

One more tourist spot in Delhi

Stressing on the aspect of Asola Bhatti mines will now be one more tourist spot in the city, LG Saxena said, “This will add to tourist places in Delhi. A 4-km trekking track has been developed here in the Bhati Mines area. In the coming days, a restaurant will also be opened here. Electric buses to boost connectivity should also be provided.”

He further added there are many more places in Delhi, which can be developed as tourist attractions and also said, “This has been made possible due to the hard work of various agencies.”

Inaugurated 04 artificial Waterfalls at Neeli Jheel, Asola Bhati Mines.



The first of their kind in Delhi, they will offer a delightful experience to people & rejuvenate the Lake by enhancing dissolved oxygen.



Look forward to more green recreational spaces in the Capital. pic.twitter.com/12MIVyjc74 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) October 27, 2022

Other development projects in the national capital

Other development projects cleared in Delhi in the recent past include the AIIMS revamp project, which remained pending - waiting for the approval of the Chief Minister. LG Saxena also cleared the way for the development of five metro stretches in the city. The metro projects include Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar segment (Near Majlis Park) of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor, Janakpuri to Derawal Nagar segment of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, Pul Bangash to Ghantaghar section of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor, R.K.

In the area of developing water bodies in Delhi, Saxena recently visited the Neela Hauz lake, which is now being converted into a bio-diversity park. The lake which is spread over seven acres of land provides water supply to South Delhi. It was nearly extinct or dead due to rapid urbanisation and the construction of a bridge across the lake.

