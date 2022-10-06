'Delhi L-G Scolds Me More Than My Wife': CM Kejriwal's 'love Letter' Reply Draws BJP's Ire

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sarcastically claimed that the number of 'love letters' written by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is more than his wife has ever written to him.

Amid a prolonged tiff with Governor, the AAP chief put up a tweet sardonically comparing Saxena to his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Kejriwal also claimed that VK Saxena 'scolds him' more than Sunita Kejriwal every day and asked Saxena and his "super boss to chill".

"As much as LG Sahib scolds me every day, even my wife does not scold me. In the last six months, as many love letters, LG Sahib has written to me, my wife has not in life. LG Sahib, chill a bit. And also tell your super boss, to chill a little," read Kejriwal's tweet, written in Hindi on the microblogging site.

Kejriwal's 'petty language' criticised

Within an hour the tweet garnered more than 8,000 likes and 1,800 comments. Reacting to the tweet, Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned his 'petty language'. The MP said, "It shows the mentality of Arvind Kejriwal. You haven't handled a single department in 7 years, not signed a single file till today. Your interest is only in loot and lies which now has come down to this low level."

ये छिछोरेपन की भाषा बताती है कि @ArvindKejriwal जी की मानसिक स्तर क्या है ..

7 साल में एक भी विभाग ना सम्भाला, एक भी फाइल साइन ना कि आज तक आप ने,

आप की रुचि सिर्फ़ लूट और झूठ में है जो अब इस 👇निम्न स्तर पर आ गया है.. https://t.co/e3eMyszxWn — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) October 6, 2022

Delhi government vs L-G Saxena

Since assuming charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May 2022, Saxena has ordered several enquiries. He had also recommended a probe by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government. Other probes ordered by him were related to the construction of classrooms and hospitals, and the recruitment of guest teachers.

In the aftermath, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Saxena, accusing him of “interfering” in the AAP government’s functioning and setting up “false” enquiries.

The LG had also pulled up the AAP chief on several occasions. On October 2, Saxena had taken exception to Chief Minister and his Cabinet's absence in the functions organised at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.