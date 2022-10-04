Delhi L-G Seeks Report On Alleged 'discrepancies' In AAP Govt Power Subsidy; Orders Probe

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the alleged "irregularities and discrepancies" in the power subsidy given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to the BSES discoms. L-G Saxena has sought the report from the top official within seven days.

Notably, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in its February 19, 2018 order, stated that the Delhi government may consider transferring power subsidies to the consumers through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode. However, it has not been implemented till now.

The action followed after Delhi L-G allegedly received several complaints in connection with several alleged impropriety and discrepancies in the power subsidy.

The complainants consisting of eminent lawyers, jurists, and law professionals have alleged in a notification that a massive scam had been done under the AAP regime. They stated that Senior Government officers of the Kejriwal government were nominated as Directors on the Board of Directors of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) to represent the Delhi Government so that the interests of the state government are protected.

They claimed that this was done so that the exercise of allegedly swindling public money in collusion with these two companies (BRPL and BYPL) could be carried out without any intervention of Government Servants, as per the complainants.

The complainants further alleged that instead of recovering its outstanding dues of Rs 21,250 crore for default in payment for power purchased by the defaulting vendor DISCOMS (BRPL and BYPL) from State-owned Power Generation Companies and debarring it from further business in Delhi, the AAP government got into a "cozy deal" with them. The Delhi government has 49% shares in these private DISCOMS

Alledging the AAP government's involvement in a "classic case of corruption", the complainants have demanded a thorough inquiry in the matter and stern action against the government-nominated Directors.

