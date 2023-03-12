Delhi L-G Writes To CM Kejriwal On Miserable Hygiene At Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant

Delhi L-G (Lieutenant Governor) VK Saxena wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and flagged the miserable hygiene and sanitary conditions at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, that supplies drinking water to major parts of Delhi.

The Delhi L-G wrote, "It is with the sense of deep distress that I seek your urgent intervention into the state of affairs prevalent at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and the feeder pondage area at Wazirabad Barrage, that feeds the Wazirabad WTP and Chandrawal WTP.''

Delhi L-G visited WTP on March 9 for inspection

Delhi L-G Saxena said that he visited the area on March 9, 2023, for the inspection emanating out of the mandate of the High-Level Committee and he observed grave dereliction and criminal neglect of the WTP and the pond area, where absolute water shortage was witnessed.

The Delhi L-G also flagged gross inaction on part of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in desilting the pond reservoir behind the Wazirabad barrage, which supplies water to Wazirabad and Chandrawal Water Treatment Plants.

He wrote, "The plant itself is marred by rusted and trash-ridden reservoirs, corroded, silt-covered equipment, and power-guzzling water pumps. The pondage area behind the Wazirabad Barrage, from where the WTP picks up water for treatment and supply to the city is choked with silt, which in turn reduces its capacity of holding about 250 million gallons of water, by as much as 90%.''

No desiltation took place of the pond in 8 years

Despite a desilting contract being in place since 2013, no desiltation took place resulting in the depth of the pond reducing from 4.26 metres to a mere 0.42 metres during the last eight years.

In the letter, it was written, "What is astonishing is the fact that despite a contract for desilting being there in place since as early as October 2013, to remove 7.79 lakh Cum of silt within 8 months, no desilting whatsoever, took place since 30 June 2018.

He further emphasised the capacity of the pond saying it had a capacity to hold 250 million gallons of water, but it has now gotten reduced due to siltation and can now hold only 16 million gallons.

Saxena wrote, "We are now faced with a situation wherein silt amounting to about 10 lakh Cum is yet again clogging the pondage area, reducing its holding capacity by 93.40% to mere 16 million gallons instead of its capacity of 250 million gallons, which is equivalent to about 1/3rd of the city's daily requirements."

Delhi L-G targets AAP

Targetting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), VK Saxena said that frequent water shortage in the city including the one that recently took place before Holi, on account of Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs not being operational fully, is solely due to this reason and not due to the Haryana Excuses that AAP makes to fool the people.

The L-G further asked the Kejriwal-led government to ensure speedy action which would be in the interest of public hygiene and rectify the situation of the plant and machinery and also the practices at the Wazirabad WTP.