Drawing the attention of the National Investigation Agency on the major security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on Wednesday, a Delhi-based lawyer has written to the NIA DG Kuldeep Singh demanding a thorough probe in the matter to determine whether the security lapse was a part of the ‘planned criminal conspiracy.’

Advocate Vineet Jindal of the Tis Hazari Court had contended that the bare negligence shown by the CM Channi-led Congress government could have been detrimental as it had put Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life ‘under great threat.’

'Security threat had put PM Modi’s life under threat': Advocate Jindal

Citing events during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Advocate Jindal wrote that PM’s cavalcade was halted 30km prior to his destination as some protestors blocked the road leading to PM Modi’s visiting venue. Jindal added that the convoy was stuck midway for 15-20 minutes and had to return to the Bathinda Airport due to security lag. He further termed the incident threatening, as ‘it could have led to any untoward incident, putting PM’s life under great threat.’

"It is a matter of grave concern that how could Punjab Government be so ignorant about the security arrangements and it was undoubtedly a complete breakdown of security protocols to be followed and were to be ensured by them," he said in the letter.

‘Foul play or Criminal Conspiracy?’

Raising questions on the functioning of the Punjab government, without mincing his words, he denounced the Congress government for lagging in making appropriate security arrangements. Advocate Vineet Jindal called it a huge disgrace to the nation as the Punjab government failed to provide security to the supreme leader of the country.

Further asserting his demand for scrutiny by NIA, he pressed that only a clarification by the Punjab government will not be sufficient but that the national agency should determine ‘whether it was a foul play or criminal or terrorist conspiracy to be executed against the PM.’

“The incident is of a very serious nature and it’s an utter shame for the Nation and needs investigation and scrutiny in a comprehensive manner by National Investing Agency in order to find out whether it was a foul play or criminal or terrorist conspiracy to be executed against the PM,” Advocate Jindal wrote in the letter.

‘How will Punjab government ensure safety of commoners when they can’t do it for PM?’

Attacking the Punjab government’s dereliction, Jindal questioned, ‘how will Punjab government ensure the safety of the common man in the state, when they failed to provide protection to the country’s PM?’

“If the country fails to ensure proper security protocols for the PM, then how could common people be safe in any of the ways is a big question that has arisen with this major security lapse. The onus of lapse lies on the Punjab government certainly and any detailed explanation from them would not be sufficient to evaluate the reason for this detrimental situation,” the letter to NIA read.

Image: ANI, Republic World