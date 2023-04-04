Delhi Lawyers Protest Against Murder Of Fellow Advocate In Dwarka; Demand Security

The lawyers of Delhi’s District Courts refused to work on Monday to protest against the alleged murder of a fellow advocate named Virender Narwal, who was reportedly shot dead in the Dwarka area of the national capital on Saturday, April 1. In view of the protest, the lawyers did not appear in the courts on Monday and demanded that the government should take necessary steps for the safety and security of the lawyers’.

In a letter to its members, the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said the coordination committee of all the district bar associations in the national capital has decided that they will abstain from the court proceedings, even bail and stay hearings. Photocopy machines at the courts will also remain shut on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, following the lawyers' protest, the hearing of several important cases, including Shraddha Walkar’s murder case, were adjourned.

Lawyers demand security

“The situation of lawyers is vulnerable in Delhi. They work in dangerous situations. They represent gangsters. Their safety and security are needed at the time,” secretary of the Saket Bar Association Advocate Vipin Chaudhary was quoted as saying.

Responding to the murder of Advocate Virender Narwal, chairman of coordination All Delhi Bar Association Advocate Vinod Sharma said, “It’s a broad daylight murder. The government should think and take steps for the safety and security of the advocates.” Further demanding the government to bring a bill for the same, Advocate Sharma said that the government should table the bill for Advocate protection in Parliament.

Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal shot dead

Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in broad daylight in Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, April 1. According to various reports, the police suspect the case to be of personal enmity. However, an investigation in the matter is on.

Notably, Narwal was provided security cover after an attack on him in 2017. However, it was withdrawn in 2021.