Delhi LG Anil Baijal Chairs DDMA Meeting; Discusses Twin Goals For COVID-19 Management

Amid spike in Coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the management of COVID-19 patients.

The DDMA meeting was held to set up a strong method for surveillance and to provide timely care to the patients with minimum inconvenience to the public, the LG office said in a release.

It was discussed that the twin goals to be achieved through effective surveillance system and home isolation are to ensure prevention of local spread, including in the family and community. It will also help in providing timely medical care in case the patient tests positive for COVID-19, or his home isolation worsens.

"Similarly, for monitoring of the medical condition of COVID-19 positive persons, trained professionals are required to daily follow up with the concerned individual. If a robust system to achieve these twin objectives is put in place, the risk of further spread of disease from a COVID-19 positive person to other persons during home isolation can be minimised and medical help can be extended timely to those patients whose condition worsens," the release said.

Handling of mild symptomatic patients

It was noted that Coronavirus testing is being done using two methods in Delhi, which is rapid test and RT-PCR test. The officials decided that all those who test positive by rapid test for will be examined by the Medical Officer at the testing site to assess the severity of illness. The patient shall be allowed home isolation if, the patient is mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic and has a separate room and a toilet for the patient.

"He/she will be provided with a contact number for any consultation required by him along with details of CATS Ambulance call number for transfer to the hospital in case symptoms develop," the LG office said.

Handling of severe patients

If the patients have moderate/severe symptoms with co-morbidities, they will be transferred to the CCC/CHC/Hospital. In case their residence is not fit for home isolation, the patient will be admitted to COVID Care Centre for isolation as per the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

"Those who are in home isolation should follow home isolation guidelines laid down by the MoHFW and should stay in touch with healthcare providers so that if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to the COVID hospitals," the release added.

