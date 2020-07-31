Delhi LG Rejects CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plan To Open Hotels, Weekly Markets On Trial Basis

In yet another standoff between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the former has cancelled the state government's decision to open hotels on a trial basis as part of 'Unlock 3'. The decision allowing weekly markets to open on a trial basis has also been junked by Baijal.

The LG's latest snub to Kejriwal comes a day after he overturned the AAP government's decision rejecting the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court.

Delhi's Unlock 3 trial plans

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to end night curfew and allow more economic activities, including normal functioning of hospitality services, in the national capital under 'Unlock-3' guidelines, according to a statement. The government had also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place, it said.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued nationwide Unlock 3 guidelines, opening up more activities outside coronavirus containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro services, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31. The Unlock 3 guidelines will come into force from August 1.

"As part of the decisions taken today under Unlock 3 guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to end the night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 pm to 5 am," the statement said.

Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, the Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under the Centre's unlock guidelines, it stated.

Dozens of hotels were attached to hospitals to function as extended COVID care centres in June, when the city was witnessing thousands of cases daily. But the Delhi government Wednesday delinked these hotels from hospitals with the situation showing signs of improvement. On Monday, the government had allowed street hawkers to function in Delhi on a trial basis for a week from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi Coronavirus situation

Delhi on Friday reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. 1,206 patients also recovered during the same time. Total cases in the national capital has now risen to 1,35,598 including 1,20,930 recovered cases and 3,963 deaths. There are 10,705 active cases thus far.

(With PTI inputs) (PTI Photo)

