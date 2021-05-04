West Bengal
Delhi LG Anil Baijal Reviews Current COVID Situation; Directs Police To Strengthen Curbs

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in the National Capital, Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed teh situation and sought daily Coronavirus report by 7 pm every day.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
PTI, Pixabay

As Delhi continues to remain the worst-affected city across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Capital's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the district magistrate in Delhi to identify areas, which have the potential to become super-spreaders of Coronavirus infection. As per ANI, Delhi LG Anil Baijal also asked the Delhi Police Chief and Divisional Commissioner to review the Coronavirus situation on daily basis and submit their report by 7 pm every day. 

Delhi: Batra Hospital tragedy

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of the gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital, died allegedly due to an oxygen shortage on Saturday. Of the twelve patients who died, six were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and two others were in high-density wards, he said, adding that R K Himthani, head of the gastroenterology department, was among those who died due to lack of oxygen. Himthani had been admitted to the hospital for the last 15-20 days, the medical director said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lamented that the capital had not been supplied its required quota of oxygen by the Centre. Claiming that Delhi needed 900 MT oxygen supply daily, CM Kejriwal on May 1 said that only 490 MT was allocated to Delhi asking 'How can Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?'

While the Centre has maintained that it is leaving no stone unturned to meet the oxygen requirement of the region, the Delhi Government has time and again been complaining of oxygen insufficiency.

COVID-19: Delhi Dy CM reviews medical infrastructure & facilities

As the COVID-19 situation in the National Capital continues to become worse, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed medical infrastructure and facilities. The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi visited Akshardham COVID-19 facility and also reviewed oxygen plants and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where O2 plants are being installed. While speaking to reporters, Manish Sisodia said, "We are thankful to France that they have sent us an oxygen plant which is being installed here. This will be functional by tomorrow."

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi so far has recorded over 12,12,989, out of which, 11,05,983 have successfully recovered and 17,414 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours,  18,043 new cases, 20,293 fresh recoveries and 448 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 89,592. 

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)

First Published:
