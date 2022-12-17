Delhi LG Appeals To People Not To Throw Garbage Directly Into Najafgarh Drain

With the refurbishing of the Najafgarh drain "becoming a reality" now, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Saturday urged people not to throw garbage directly into or on its banks.

The appeal came after Saxena noticed fresh garbage thrown on the already cleaned up banks while he was on an inspection of the stretch between the Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar.

"The Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena has appealed to the people living in colonies/ localities along the banks of the Najafgarh Drain, not to throw garbage directly into and on the banks of the drain," said a statement. Now that the seemingly undoable task of rejuvenating the Najafgarh drain and the revival of Sahibi river has started becoming a reality, people should own up their valuable legacy and keep it clean, Saxen said, according to the statement. Works on cleaning and rejuvenation in the first phase on the stretch between Timarpur and Bharat Nagar were started under Saxena's supervision in September and have begun to show concrete results, the statement added.

While the de-silting of the drain and restoration of embankments from Wazirabad to Timarpur stretch was completed in November, further works on the 7.5-km section between the Mall Road Bridge and Bharat Nagar, to be completed by the middle of January, is ahead of schedule, it said. "Any visitor to the site can see visible upgradation and change in terms of flowing water, absence of deep seated silt, repaired and refurbished embankments and trapped feeder drains that were hitherto flowing directly into the Najafgarh Drain.

"Many citizens living in colonies and localities along the bank of the Drain on the stretch where it has been cleaned, have been writing to the LG Secretariat expressing satisfaction over the initiative that have been taken and expressed their desire to be proactive partners in rejuvenation of the Najafgarh Drain/Sahibi river," it said The statement claimed that apathy and neglect on part of government departments and agencies over the decades had converted the living water body into a stinking dead drain, apart from contributing maximum to the pollution of Yamuna. Nearly 27,000 tonnes of surface garbage silt, mostly accumulated on the outer periphery of the drain have been removed and deposited on the banks.